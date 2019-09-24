HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Concerns about a mosquito-borne virus continue to mount in Connecticut.
The Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus claimed the life of a woman in East Lyme and has been detected in 13 towns.
The latest town is South Windsor.
Nationwide, seven people have died from EEE.
Health officials stress that contracting the virus is rare.
However, Connecticut Department of Public Health officials report that it takes four to 10 days after being bit by an infected mosquito to develop symptoms.
The DPH said approximately a third of patients who get EEE die and there's no specific treatment.
It said steps are being taken to protect Connecticut residents.
In South Windsor, officials said they've started to spray local parks. Schools may be next.
“They’re currently reviewing plans and trying to do what they can do make sure that the schools and all our children and residents are safe," said Michael Maniscalco, South Windsor town manager.
People in South Windsor who live near water can pick up tablets called "dunks" for free at Town Hall. The tablets are meant to be dropped into water and will kill mosquito larvae without impacting other wildlife.
The DPH continues to urge people to limit time outside when mosquito activity is high and to cover bare skin.
It said mosquitos will continue to be active to be active until the first heavy frost.
