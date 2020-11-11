MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Thanksgiving is just over two weeks away and with most states having increased coronavirus cases, health officials are urging families not to travel.
Some people are already on the road, traveling to their Thanksgiving destination.
Connecticut suggests families and friends hunker down and celebrate with their immediate family members and not extended gatherings.
Out-of-state visitors are asked to fill out a CT travel health form, but many who spoke to Channel 3 said they don’t plan on traveling.
“I am going to take advice give, stay home, me and my wife. She just had a kidney transplant,” said Augustus Wortham of Norwich.
“Normally, every year we all meet up, twenty to thirty people, consistent my whole life with the same people, but not this year,” said Dan Adler of Mystic.
Some asked if they travel out of state if they have to get tested before coming back.
Connecticut requires people traveling out of state for more than 24 hours must get tested at least 72 hours before arriving back in CT or quarantine for 14 days when they return home.
Also, anyone flying into Bradley International Airport must fill out a travel health form. If they don't they could face a penalty.
Connecticut's travel advisory form can be found here.
