ROCKY Hill, CT (WFSB) - The number of patients testing positive for the coronavirus continues to go up.
Going forward, however, fewer people will be able to get tested for COVID-19.
Health officials said it's not because of a lack of tests. The problem is a lack of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
They warned that soon, they'll be flying blind in the battle against the virus.
As it stands, people can drive up for a doctor-sanctioned COVID-19 test where they are greeted by a medical professional in a full face mask and shield for protection.
However, those are the pieces of equipment of which they don't have enough.
As a result, officials said the testing criteria will become more strict.
Gov. Ned Lamont said that unless a person is extremely ill or a health care worker, state leaders asked people to recover at home in quarantine.
Experts warned that it's a troubling situation because with fewer tests being done, the state won't have accurate numbers of how many people actually have the coronavirus.
One health care worker who spoke with Channel 3 didn't mince words. She called the situation a disaster.
"[It's] like watching a train wreck in slow motion," said Dr. Summer McGee, University of New Haven Health Sciences. "We were anticipating these problems were going to happen but simply didn’t have a way to prevent it."
Tests continue to be processed at sites like the State Laboratory in Rocky Hill.
Just a few days ago, health care workers in Rocky Hill said they were conducting about 800 tests per day. That number has since been slashed by 25 percent. They warn it could fall further.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.