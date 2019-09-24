LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -- Health officials with Ledge Light Health District in Ledyard are warning residents of rabies after a skunk tested positive for the virus.
Officials said the skunk was located on Goulart Rd.
Residents should refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.
Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm blooded animals, including people, officials said.
It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus.
Those who are bitten, scratched, or come contact with a wild or stray animal should call emergency services immediately.
