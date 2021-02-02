HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State health officials sought to warn people about the dangers of carbon monoxide following a snow storm.
The Department of Public Health said the gas could come from malfunctioning furnaces, improper use of fuel-burning equipment and pipes or vents blocked by snow.
The DPH said hundreds of residents in Connecticut are taken to emergency rooms or hospitalized due to CO poisoning.
“The tragic reality is that most carbon monoxide poisonings are completely preventable,” said acting DPH commissioner Dr. Deidre S. Gifford. “It is very important to learn how carbon monoxide gas can harm you and what you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe from carbon monoxide poisoning this winter.”
Carbon monoxide is an invisible odorless gas that can be fatal. It forms when fuels like gasoline, natural gas, propane, wood, charcoal, and kerosene do not burn completely. Breathing carbon monoxide can deprive the body of oxygen, and may lead to illness, unconsciousness and death.
The DPH urged people never to use propane or gas burning equipment indoors. Opening windows and doors, and operating fans is not enough to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide in a home.
It also wanted people to make sure exhaust pipes were pointed away from their homes.
Carbon monoxide detectors should be on each floor of a home and outside of each bedroom.
Dryer vents and automobile tail pips should also not be plugged up with snow.
Homeowners should have their heating systems, chimney flues, gas appliances, wood stoves, and generators checked every year, and cleaned and serviced as needed by qualified heating/appliance contractors.
Additional CO facts and resources can be found on the DPH's website here.
