CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- A local health department is reminding residents to continue taking precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
In a new report, the Chesprocott Health District (CHD) said testing statistics show that between Aug. 1 and Sept. 18, there were 25 positive cases in Cheshire that were among people between the ages of 16 and 27. None of those cases in Cheshire were from the correctional facilities.
“Cheshire is experiencing what other towns across the US are experiencing. It troubles me that most of these young cases were around positive cases,” said Director of Health Maura Esposito.
She added that many of them reported being around a positive family member, or being at gatherings or sporting events.
“I truly believe that people were letting their guard down and started spending more time with others where they did not practice social distancing,” Esposito said.
Additionally, she’s encouraging people to avoid gatherings, wash their hands, wear a mask, and stay 6 feet apart from each other.
In total for 2020, the health district has seen 253 cases in Cheshire, 88 cases in Prospect and 152 in Wolcott. There have been 33 residents who died from complications linked to the virus.
