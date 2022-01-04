(WFSB) – COVID test kits are in high demand throughout Connecticut.
One test distribution site in Hamden announced it was distributing tests and masks but decided not to announce the location until an hour before the site opened.
Hamden town officials said they didn’t want long lines to create traffic issues. Even with this plan in place, lines still formed, and the distribution site had to start a little early.
Hamden isn’t the only town experiencing long lines at their distribution sites.
Towns and cities across Connecticut have seen long lines of people waiting for rapid at-home COVID tests.
This demand comes as the positivity rate hovers around 24% positivity rate. However, the positivity rate data is only gathered from PCR test results and does not include any of the at-home tests residents are taking.
On CBS This Morning, Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist who works with a bio-tech software company for at-home testing, says right now rapid tests are the way to go.
“PCR as a technology is too sensitive and it can detect people long after they have been infectious. The appropriate tool in this pandemic, to answer the question, do I need to isolate, am I infectious, and a risk to my neighbors? Is using a rapid antigen test because it only stays positive as long as you are infectious,” says Dr. Mina.
As for its accuracy, if the line is very dark, you’re likely infectious. If the line is faint, you could be at the beginning or at the end, so it’s important to get a second test in 24-48 hours.
“We should really start leaving the PCR tests to what its best for, medical, clinical diagnosis, by a doctor in a hospital, in a clinic, and allow the rapid test to be used for public health, do I need to isolate,” Dr. Mina says.
According to Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, several sectors have paused a PCR testing requirement.
“I would also say, that in many different sectors, we have paused PCR testing requirement and have been using self-testing, and so other businesses could consider that if they’re using testing as part of their strategy of keeping their workplace safe is to be able to use self-tests as well,” Dr. Juthani says.
The state is still recommending getting tested, and if you’re positive, continue to isolate and wear a mask.
Dr. Juthani says if you’re symptom free after five days, and you continue to mask up, there’s no reason why you can’t safely re-engage in society based on the CDC guidelines.
