WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some Healthcare and long care facilities are requiring staff to be vaccinated.
At Masonicare Health Center, 14 patients and five staffers tested positive for COVID-19, fortunately everyone was vaccinated.
"This is an unprecedented novel virus and there was a tool for us to combat it," said Ann Collette, of Masonicare.
The facility requires staff members to be vaccinated.
“It was extremely emotional for everyone early on when we went into the lockdown. We were trying to navigate this new virus, this enemy if you will. We had very little knowledge,” Collette said.
She added that the vaccine prevents people from getting very sick.
Health care workers are bracing for a surge in COVID cases. In Louisiana, they've reinstated a statewide mask mandate and hospitals are now struggling with having enough staff to keep up with what they're calling the highest volume of COVID-19 cases the region has seen so far.
Doctors at Hartford Healthcare said that Connecticut's high rate of vaccination, at around 70%, will help keep people out of the hospital.
Starting Sept. 4, all of their staff must be vaccinated.
"It's our responsibility to make sure we remain safe and send the right message to the community and that we are ready to take care of the community," said Dr. Ajay Kumar, with Hartford Healthcare.
At this point, Gov. Ned Lamont is not planning to mandate that private businesses vaccinate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.