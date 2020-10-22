HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the state’s coronavirus positivity rate rises, so do hospitalizations.
Hartford Healthcare alone has 83 hospitalizations and officials are preparing for a second wave.
Healthcare workers say this is not a surprise, not only that numbers are on the rise, but that there’s been an expected second wave. They also say they don’t expect things to be as bad as they were in the spring, but it’s a reminder to stay vigilant.
“It has been an increase, it’s something we’re watching incredibly closely,” said Jeff Flaks, Hartford Healthcare President & CEO.
Hartford Healthcare President Jeff Flaks took notice of recent hospitalizations. His healthcare network now has 83 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, including 43 at Hartford Hospital.
At their lowest point this summer, Hartford Healthcare has only 8 hospitalizations. That's still well below the nearly 500 hospitalizations the chain saw at their spring peak.
It also follows a statewide trend. Thee were 213 hospitalizations across Connecticut as of Wednesday, double the 107 at the start of the month. Hartford Healthcare also has hospitals near hot zones in Hartford, Windham, and Norwich.
“We’re prepared, we are actively monitoring our need to add capacity, nearly doubled capacity in the spring,” Flaks said.
Flaks says Hartford Healthcare is ready to expand capacity if needed, but the state isn’t there yet.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says numbers have stabilized in the capital city.
“We continue to see a little bit of a decrease, just a slight decrease,” Bronin said.
One of the reasons health officials are concerned about these numbers is the increased risks this time of year, especially with more indoor gatherings.
