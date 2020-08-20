HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general warned healthcare providers that they may be violating a state law by charging their customers for personal protective equipment.
Attorney General William Tong alerted consumers on Thursday that surcharges by healthcare providers may violate the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.
Tong said Healthcare providers are strongly encouraged, if not required, to wear PPE and require that their patients also do so.
However, he said some providers may be improperly charging patients for the additional PPE or other COVID-19 control measures.
Tong sent a letter this week to several healthcare provider associations and licensing boards to alert their members to his office’s position that charging patients an additional fee for PPE constitutes illegal balance billing when the charges are assessed in connection with in-network services covered by the patients’ insurance plans.
State laws prohibit participating providers from charging such fees to insured consumers.
“I understand that some healthcare providers are charging patients a fee for the additional PPE necessary to provided healthcare services during the pandemic," Tong wrote. "The imposition of additional fees on patients may violate the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act’s prohibition against unfair billing practices."
Tong acknowledged in the letter that many providers and consumers face financial challenges.
“While I understand that providers have incurred additional PPE costs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, we must recognize that many patients are also experiencing financial hardship," he wrote. "For those contending with job loss or reduction in hours, as well as the loss of health benefits, any cost increase is devastating. We trust that you will work with us to ensure that patients are able to receive the care they need, consistent with consumer protection law."
Consumers may contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division with questions or complaints.
Tong said the division will investigate and mediate a billing dispute with a healthcare provider. Complaints may be filed at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/ or by calling 860-808-5420.
