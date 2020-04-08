(WFSB) – These are scary times for many of us, but we are also seeing some of the bravest men and women at the front lines of the pandemic.
These are the healthcare workers who are risking their lives to save others.
Being a healthcare worker is more than a job, it’s a duty, an obligation to help others.
These days, nurses have an even greater responsibility because families can’t be there for their loved ones.
“We say that we are always ready for the unexpected, but this is a little more unexpected than we are used to,” said Audrey Scott, RN at Hartford Hospital.
Audrey Scott has seen quite a lot in 8 year as a nurse in the emergency room, but the coronavirus has been challenging in many ways.
There is a great deal of uncertainty. Many patients have to stay in intensive care longer before they can be moved to another part of the hospital.
But the hardest part is trying to comfort patients who feel alone and scared.
“People coming are nervous. We are learning new information every day. They are nervous and we have to be mindful their family member may not be at their bedside,” Scott said.
COVID-19 has created a lot of isolation, especially at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Families are not able to visit right now.
At the Southington Care Center, nurses are going above and beyond and they’re keeping residents connected by using FaceTime.
The support for our healthcare heroes is strong. Hardworking nurses at Rockville General Hospital were given thoughtful self-care gifts of teas, facial masks and cookies from the Ellington Girl Scouts.
“I was driving through my neighborhood and seeing the hearts in the windows pop up, more every day, my neighbors’ houses, and it’s making me emotional. I’m not a crier, but I just had this moment of feeling so much support from people and knowing this is a job we do every day, but to be recognized and the people we care about are caring back with us,” Scott said.
Scott says it’s that support that’s keeping her and other healthcare workers going.
