HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Frontline workers are frustrated as they say the vials of the vaccine aren’t being used to the very last drop.
They reached out to Channel 3 to shed some light on the problem.
The nurse said not entire vials are being wasted, but there is some of the vaccine left in the bottles that needles aren’t able to pick up.
Nurses say it’s heartbreaking when they have to throw it away.
“There’s a skill to getting the full dose out of a vial and not leaving anything behind,” said Emily Stagg.
Emily Stagg is a registered nurse who just last week started administering the COVID vaccine.
“They’re two different sized vials. For Pfizer, they’re shipping a five-dose vial, and for Moderna, it’s a ten-dose vial,” Stagg said.
She says both are kept in extremely cold temperatures and all are administered the same, under very strict expiration time limits.
“We are sticking the needle in, turning the vial over, and sucking out, measuring out the right amount of liquid,” Stagg said.
Nurses go patient to patient until the vial runs out. Stagg says too often, they find themselves staring at near-empty vials.
“I had not a full dose left in the vial and I could hear another nurse behind me who was at the end of her vial saying, ‘oh no, I don’t quite have enough.’ I turned to her and said, ‘I have some, can we combine,’” Stagg said.
It turns out, they’ can’t. It’s an FDA policy.
“It seems like such a waste to throw away half a dose of her vial and half a dose of my vial that were just being used, was clearly good medicine, when there’s a pandemic. These are liquid gold, they’re a lifesaver,” Stagg said.
Channel 3 reached out to the FDA and the state wondering why these leftovers can’t be put to use.
The Dept. of Public Health said in a statement, “… because these vials don’t have preservative, you can’t combine the doses from multiple vials.”
“I understand why we’re not allowed. There’s a lot of sterile techniques and you have to be very careful of the medicine, you don’t want to put a contaminated needle into someone’s arm,” Stagg said.
But it still doesn’t ease the pain for this nurse.
“It just goes against every fiber of my being as a healthcare provider to get rid of medicine that I know will save someone’s life,” Stagg said.
Stagg couldn’t estimate how much of those leftovers are being thrown away, but she is confident that collectively, it could vaccinate dozens of people.
There’s also something called a zero dead space needle that gets all of the liquid, but Stagg says those are hard to come by.
