HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The debate among lawmakers continues on legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
A public hearing is being held Friday in Hartford.
Several bills under review would allow anyone 21 or older to buy pot.
One proposal calls on erasing some minor marijuana related offenses.
Supporters say a marijuana tax would help build revenue.
Opponents believe it's a public safety issue.
People are doing it now regardless, it is decriminalized to the point that most people who use the substance use it anyways. Our state would be no more or less safe if it were legalized. The same people who oppose it, likely won't get rid of alcohol even though it poses the same if not worse safety concerns. Hypocrisy at it's finest.
