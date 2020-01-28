HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspected co-conspirator in the murder of a New Canaan mother could have his law license suspended.
That's the subject of a hearing in Hartford on Tuesday involving Kent Mawhinney.
RELATED: Attorney arrested in Dulos investigation could have license suspended
Mawhinney was arrested earlier this month, along with Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, in connection with what investigators feel was the murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Mawhinney was described in court paperwork as a close friend of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos.
RELATED: Kent Mawhinney has close relationship with Fotis Dulos
Up until the arrest, Mawhinney was a practicing lawyer with an office in Bloomfield.
Tuesday marked three weeks since the three arrests were made.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Fotis Dulos was charged with felony murder while Troconis and Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Channel 3 learned last week that the state Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel, which disciplines attorneys, filed a petition to suspend Mawhinney's law license.
It said the filing was "due to his incarceration and any conditions that may be imposed upon his release, he cannot attend to the legal needs of his clients."
Read the entire petition here.
The office also asked that a trustee be appointed to secure any of Mawhinney's clients' funds.
He continues to be held on a $2 million bond.
The hearing is set to happen Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.