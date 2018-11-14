NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - It’s been nearly a year since police shot and killed a man and wounded two teens during an investigation into a string of carjacking’s in New Britain.
Since that deadly shooting, the state has not released reports and recordings from that night, and the family of one of the teens shot is fighting for the public to see it.
A board hearing to determine if dash cam video from this incident would be released to the public was canceled on Wednesday afternoon.
New Britain police say the car that was pulled over matched the description of a car used in the carjacking’s.
Police say they shot the suspects because the car was driving toward them.
In an exclusive interview with the family of Caleb Tisdol, one of the teens who was shot, they say they saw partial footage from one of the dash cams and believe it will contradict the police account.
“My son was in the passenger seat, front seat, with his hands up. You can see that clearly,” said William Tisdol, suspect’s father. “The car wasn't even moving, the car moved because an unmarked car hit the car, spun it a quarter of a circle and another unmarked car comes behind it and hits it again, and spins it in a full circle, the kid did what any scared kid would do and tried to pull off and gunfire erupted.”
Eyewitness News immediately requested the dash cam video through the Freedom of Information Act, but was denied.
We are now reviewing the next legal steps with our attorneys and will continue to update the story.
