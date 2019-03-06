HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Risk Reduction Earned Credit program is a controversial law talked about for years.
Since 2011, it has allowed many inmates to be eligible to be released early.
Critics of the law have been asking for it to be reformed for years.
On Wednesday, legislators, as well as victims of violence, took a step to make that happen.
The RREC program allows offenders, even some violent ones, to receive up to five days off of their sentences every month.
Right now, those convicted of just eight crimes are ineligible to participate in the program.
"Just a few days ago, my family and I marked the two-year anniversary of the release of a life sentence of the man who killed my 19-year-old sister almost 35 years ago," said Marianne Heffernan.
For the last three decades, Heffernan has been fighting for justice for her sister, Joyce, who was brutally murdered in 1984.
David Weinberge was convicted of the murder and sentenced to 60 years.
But in 2017, after serving less than half of the sentence, he was set free.
His release, based on doubt over some evidence, but he has also earned 12 years off of his sentence for good behavior.
"What no one seems to consider when laws like this are made, is the other side of the story. Do victim's families have any say," Heffernan said.
That's why Heffernan wanted to have her voice heard in the public hearing where she and others testified in favor of a number of bills related to the current RREC program, as well as the old good time credit program.
If Weinberg was convicted today, he would not be eligible to be released early, but there are still many violence criminals who are currently allowed to receive up to five days off their sentences every month.
Those convicted of just eight crimes are ineligible to participate in the program, but a proposed bill would add some more serious felonies to that list.
That is something supported by Representative William Petit.
In 2007, Petit's wife and two daughters were murdered in Cheshire. He survived, but was severely injured.
"Who pays the price? The next victim of that person who has been released and who has not been truly rehabilitated. Your friend, your mother, your brother, your cousin," Petit said.
The other proposed bills include making sure inmates adhere to their offender accountability plans and prohibit those sentenced prior to the abolishment of good time credits from continuing to collect such credits and to permit them to earn credits under the current RREC program.
For years, former State Senator Len Suzio has been on a crusade to make all violent offenders unable to receive credits.
Suzio may no longer be in office, but he's still fighting to change the law.
“It’s time to end this experiment that is a disastrous experiment and an experiment that has resulted in many thousands of Connecticut families suffering crime that they should have never experienced,” Suzio said.
He says thousands of crimes have been committed by early release inmates over the last seven years and that proves the program is a catastrophic failure.
"I've been contacted by at least a dozen women over the last few years who were terrified that their sexual assailant was being discharged from prison way ahead of schedule. They felt betrayed by the system. They felt there was no sense of justice and they felt extreme anxiety fro their own safety and well-being," Suzio said.
The overriding message by those who spoke at the hearing is that it's time to put innocent victim's safety ahead of sympathy for criminals.
While there will never be closure for Heffernan and many others, she opes the legislature acts now before any more lives are impacted.
"The impact actually can be measured. 'I'm sorry' can't be measured unless you count the sleepless nights, the anxiety, the sheer feeling of abandonment that we feel about our state government every day and will for as long as we live," Heffernan said.
Channel 3 reached out to the Department of Correction to get their reaction to the proposed bills and they said, "Connecticut has a conservative approach to the application of credit when compared to other states. RREC provides an incentive for offenders to participate in programs to reduce recidivism and display good behavior."
If these bills are passed, the laws would become effective on October 1st.
For more information on the RREC bill, click here.
For the bill on the good time credits, click here.
To learn more about the act of prohibiting people convicted of serious felonies from participating in the REEC program, click here.
For more on the act to revise certain statutes concerning the state comptroller, click here.
