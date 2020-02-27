HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new plan to stimulate the economy and create jobs got its first hearing on Thursday.
The Commerce Committee heard details Thursday about Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposal, which would allow state money to be used for incentives, but after they grow and create jobs.
The current economic development plan gives most of the money up front.
The plan is also aimed at helping small businesses, particularly those owned by women, minorities and veterans.
"Their purpose is to provide capitol to underserved communities, women, and minorities, if you will, and providing them more capitol on an annual basis to provide loans,” said Glendowlyn Thames, of the Dept. of Economic Development.
In addition to loans, the Dept. of Economic Development would help these small businesses with technical and business assistance.
