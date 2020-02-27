HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lawmakers have proposed a tax to exclude breastfeeding supplies from the sales tax.
The legislature held a public hearing on the bill on Thursday.
Baby formula is already exempt, and supporters of the bill say this is about fairness and consistency. Federal law requires companies to pay for certain breast pumps, but then other supplies in Connecticut are taxable.
Supporters of the bill say it will also help residents with low or fixed-income feed their babies.
The bill doesn’t say exactly what will be covered, but supporters say there are a lot of potential items.
“They need breast milk storage bags, they need breast pads, they need replacement parts, all of these are being taxed,” said Jan Ferraro, Director of Education at Acelleron.
“Long-term benefits of breastfeed, I mean babies are hospitalized less, they see the doctors less, also for moms, breastfeeding is great for mom,” said Jacqui Penda, Connecticut Breastfeeding Coalition Board of Directors.
Lawmakers say they support the idea.
“We all know the disproportionate impact that a tax on products like that, which are necessary, have on families,” said Rep. Jason Rojas.
The question will be what impact this will have on the budge.
No analysis was done for a similar bill last year and it’s not yet clear what would be covered with this exemption.
