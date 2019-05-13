HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A debate over vaccinations continued in Hartford on Monday.
An informational hearing on the state's religious exemption policy started at 9:30 a.m.
The policy allows children to go to school without being vaccinated for religious reasons.
Some lawmakers and people feel the state should do away with the religious exemption policy altogether.
Parents were seen holding signs that said, "my God, my choice" and "my child, my choice."
Others, however, feel it should be up to the families to choose what to do about their children and vaccinations.
The Commissioner of the Department of Public Health gave her position at the hearing.
"The facts and the scientific information regarding vaccines indicates that achieving herd immunity from certain diseases is the best way to protect our public's health," said Renee D. Coleman-Mitchell, Commissioner of DPH.
Recently, the state Department of Public Health released vaccination rates for Connecticut's public and private schools.
The numbers revealed more than 100 schools have measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates below the 95 percent federal guidelines for kindergarteners.
A few schools are challenging the numbers.
The General Assembly held the informational hearing about the religious exemption policy.
All members of the General Assembly were invited to participate.
There was no bill tied to Monday's hearing, but it comes just a week after the Connecticut Attorney General said lawmakers can legally keep parents from excluding children from vaccinations for religious reasons.
Barbara Rudini said the measles outbreak is all paving a path for the governor to declare an emergency, something she doesn't believe is warranted.
"This whole measles hysteria and this who DPH data that's released can be used to declare a crisis and remove the religious exemption because that's the only way the government has power. That's why it't such an important issue. There's that loophole," Rudini said.
State health officials said the spread of highly contagious diseases like the measles outbreak should not be taken lightly.
"For example in New Haven, the two cases that occurred in New Haven county both were in the emergency department in a large urban hospital, and each of them exposed more than 200 people each," said Dr. Matthew Cartter, State Epidemiologist, CT DPH.
There was time for public comment following testimony from lawmakers, public health experts, clergy and medical professionals.
The hearing was extended a number of times because of how many people showed up to share information at the hearing.
