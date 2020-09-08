HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Financial relief for Eversource customers could be coming.
Hearings on how the utility company responded to Tropical Storm Isaias last month, and their recent bill increases, continued Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Lawmakers said they're going after Eversource on two things.
First, they want Eversource to give customers a $125 credit per day when power is out for more than 72 hours.
Second, for those who lost power for more than 72 hours and lost food or medication, lawmakers want Eversource to give them $500.
Gary Finnigan from Westbrook said he was one of the hundreds of thousands of customers who were without power following Tropical Storm Isaias.
“I’m a quadriplegic with just minimum arm movement and minimum leg movement,” Finnigan said.
He needs electricity for his wheelchair, his lift, his mattress and his sleep apnea machine.
When Isaias hit, trees came down on Boston Post Road and the power was out at his Westbrook home for nearly one week.
“They got us temporary power on Sunday, so that was six days,” Finnigan said.
A generator was the only thing that kept him from having to take an extended trip to the hospital. The gasoline bill alone ran up in the hundreds.
It’s people like Finnigan who are hoping to be on the receiving end of a bill that’s being crafted by the energy and technology committee. State Rep. Liz Linehan supports it.
“Rep. Arconti and Sen. Needleman put together a piece of legislation that actually does something instead of lip service, and I think this is the legislation that’s going to do that,” Linehan said.
The bill seeks to put up to $500 in the hands of those who lost power for more than 72 hours to pay for lost food and medicine.
After 72 hours, it also would give all customers a $125 credit for each day without power.
Linehan said the bill protects customers from Eversource sneaking those charges back on to their bill.
“It gives them an incentive to do things right and to not have prolonged outages. Those payments are going to come from shareholder profits or corporate salaries,” Linehan said.
Finnegan and his family said the money would be a start, but they’re hoping to see better service.
Public comment is expected to take up the majority of the day.
As for reimbursements, that’s expected to be voted on if the legislature reconvenes for a special session.
Nothing will change. eversource will fill the pockets of PURA, rates will continue to go up. this is all a smoke and mirror show
