HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Advocates for gun rights and gun control are expected to pack a legislative hearing on several firearms bills.
The Judiciary Committee's hearing is set to happen at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Monday.
A news conference about one particular bill involving safe gun storage is also planned for 9:30 a.m.
Stream it here.
The bills have brought on a flood of written testimony.
The bill meant to toughen gun storage laws follows the death of a 15-year-old boy in Guilford.
Police said Ethan Song accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun owned by his friend's father.
Ethan's parents will be among those at the news conference prior to the hearing. They will address the safe gun storage bill.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League issued a statement in which it acknowledged the tragedy that struck Ethan's family.
"We oppose the present language [of the bill,] but we are holding on to hope that changes to the bill could help us ultimately support it," said Scott Wilson, CCDL president.
Other bills expected to be discussed at the hearing include prohibiting cities and towns from imposing their own firearms laws and regulating so-called "ghost guns" that can be assembled by buyers or made with 3D printers.
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m.
(1) comment
CT is turning more into 1930's Germany more and more. Continue to let the Dems/Socialists take your rights away, and you will soon have nothing. Remember, the reason why it's your right to have a gun is to defend yourself against a tyrannous Government (we're almost there). A 150 years ago you would have equal protection, since everyone had the same technology. Now when the Police/Army/Politicians come walking down the street, their weapons can shoot hundreds of rounds a minute, while they want you to continue to carry a Musket. WAKE UP people, gun control is just a smoke screen so it will be easier to herd you into the train cars and send you off to some remote location (refer to what happened after the 1930's in Germany)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.