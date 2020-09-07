HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Financial relief for Eversource customers could be coming.
Hearings on how the utility company responded to the tropical storm last month, and their recent bill increases, continues on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Lawmakers are going after Eversource on two things. First, the customer’s bill. They want Eversource to give customers a $125 credit per day when power is out for more than 72 hours.
Second, Tropical Storm Isaias. For those who lost power for more than 72 hours and lost food or medication, lawmakers want Eversource to give them $500.
Gary Finnigan from Westbrook was one of the hundreds of thousands who were without power following Tropical Storm Isaias.
“I’m a quadriplegic with just minimum arm movement and minimum leg movement,” Finnigan said.
He needs electricity for his wheelchair, his lift, his mattress and his sleep apnea machine.
When Tropical Storm Isaias hit, trees came down on Boston Post Road and the power was out at his Westbrook home for nearly one week.
“They got us temporary power on Sunday, so that was six days,” Finnigan said.
A generator was the only thing that kept him from having to take an extended trip to the hospital. The gasoline bill alone ran up in the hundreds.
It’s people like Finnigan who are hoping to be on the receiving end of a bill that’s being crafted by the energy and technology committee. State Rep. Liz Linehan supports it.
“Rep. Arconti and Sen. Needleman put together a piece of legislation that actually does something instead of lip service, and I think this is the legislation that’s going to do that,” Linehan said.
The bill seeks to put up to $500 in the hands of those who lost power for more than 72 hours to pay for lost food and medicine.
After 72 hours, it also would give all customers a $125 credit for each day without power.
Linehan says the bill protects customers from Eversource from sneaking those charges back on to their bill.
“It gives them an incentive to do things right and to not have prolonged outages. Those payments are going to come from shareholder profits or corporate salaries,” Linehan said.
To see the entire draft of the bill, click here.
Finnegan and his family said the money would be a start, but they’re hoping to see better service.
A Public Utilities Regulatory Authority hearing, which has already taken up full days, resumes on Tuesday.
Public comment is expected to take up the majority of the day.
As for reimbursements, that’s expected to be voted on if the legislature reconvenes for a special session.
To register to speak during the hearing, click here.
To access the livestream during the hearing, click here.
