HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There has been a lot of talk about tolls in the state, and now Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrats say it’s time for action.
A bill has been released with a few more details on the governor’s transportation plan which includes tolls.
The most notable change is lawmakers would be the ones to consider rates and changes, not the Department of Transportation. Plus, all of the money from tolls would go to the Special Transportation Fund.
Lamont met with Democratic leaders privately last Friday, and they agreed on a transportation bill that includes 12 tolls on six state highways.
“I’m hoping they’re going to have a public hearing on that as soon as the end of this week, and if that works, we can bring things up for a vote early next week,” Lamont said.
There were plans for a public hearing, and now it may be more of an informational hearing, which may not include the public.
Other plans include a special session for a vote next Monday and Tuesday, at an added cost of roughly $30,000 a day.
Republicans say why not wait until Wednesday when the regular session starts.
“No matter who is in charge or what the process is, most of our constituents feel government can't be trusted,” said Republican State Senator Craig Minor.
Lamont's plan includes truck-only tolls, which the trucking industry opposes.
They’re now adding more fuel to the fire, saying there are significant diversions and trucks can avoid some of the tolls.
For example, in East Lyme, trucks can get off I-95 and taking route 161.
In Hartford, they can take the Charter Oak Bridge to routes 3 and 2 to get to I-84.
In West Hartford, a toll on I-84 could be avoided with so many exits to jump on and off from.
"The trucking industry will take the most sensible route to carry out their business and if it means going two minutes out of their way and saving $20 and saving customers money, I think they'll do it,” said Joe Sculley, president of the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut.
