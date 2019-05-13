HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A debate over vaccinations will continue in Hartford on Monday.
An informational hearing on the state's religious exemption policy is set for 9:30 a.m.
The policy allows children to go to school without being vaccinated for religious reasons.
Some lawmakers and people feel the state should do away with the religious exemption policy altogether.
Others, however, feel it should be up to the families to choose what to do about their children and vaccinations.
Recently, the state Department of Public Health released vaccination rates for Connecticut's public and private schools.
The numbers revealed more than 100 schools have measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates below the 95 percent federal guidelines for kindergarteners.
A few schools are challenging the numbers.
Monday, the General Assembly will hold the informational hearing about the religious exemption policy.
All members of the General Assembly were invited to participate.
There will be time for public comment following testimony from lawmakers, public health experts, clergy and medical professionals.
The hearing is happening at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
