HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Last call at your favorite bar could soon be extended.
On Wednesday, lawmakers will debate pushing closing time to 4 a.m.
Supporters want to even the playing field with New York and MGM Springfield.
Sections of a city would be designated entertainment zones.
Pratt Street in Hartford is an example of one, but there’s some nuance to this bill that’s upsetting to some who are actually closest to the Massachusetts border.
Heather Bruyette is the manager at Jimmy’s Pub on Enfield street, just miles away from the new MGM Springfield.
“We’re five minutes away,” said Bruyette.
When 2 a.m. rolls around, she’ll sometimes see patrons ready to cross the border.
“People do go there after we’re closed,” said Bruyette.
State Representative Christopher Rosario wants to prevent customers from fleeing the state once the service stops.
“A lot of those millennials aren’t even stopping to grab a drink or entertainment in the greater Hartford area, they’re just going straight up to Massachusetts,” said Rosario.
He’s submitting a bill that will create “nightlife entertainment zones,” and grant special access to bars within them to continue serving until 4 a.m. in places like Blue Back Square, certain parts of downtown Hartford and New Haven, and our two casinos.
“Areas where millennials can come to live, work, play,” said Rosario.
It’s what managers and customers at the Russell in downtown West Hartford have been craving.
“It’s the place to be, so doing that would only help, not just the business owners, but the city as well,” said Berthel Johnson of West Hartford.
“It’ll be an attraction, make people want to come out, 4 o’clock, that’s like New York,” said Parris Weaver-Bey, from The Russell.
While areas with clusters of restaurants and bars seem to fit the criteria, places like Jimmy’s Pub, wouldn’t be part of the vision.
“This is not going to be your local, neighborhood watering hole that will be open toil 4 a.m.,” Rosario said.
“If the law was to help businesses that are going to lose business, we would be considered one of the closest ones to be affected by it, so if they wanted to pass a law, I think it should be statewide,” said Bruyette.
Rosario is firm about the entertainment districts and says towns might need to adapt.
“If they want to designate a strip of the town to be attractive to millennials, they could definitely do so, and this bill would allow that to happen,” said Rosario.
This proposal will be heard Wednesday morning, and even if passed, each city and town would need to approve it on a local level, so it’s likely we won’t see this take effect for months, maybe even years to come.
When this was previously discussed, opponents pointed to drunk driving as a reason not to extend last call.
Rosario says he’d like to work with cabs and rideshares.
He wants venues to partner up with them or have venues pay for those services out of pocket, he says the details on that are still being worked out.
