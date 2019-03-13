HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another thing to tax Connecticut families isn't sitting well with some pet owners.
The bill would make people register their pet cats.
Those for the bill say it can remind owners to spay or neuter their animals.
It would also be easier to reunite any lost pets.
A similar bill in 2017 failed to advance in the General Assembly.
The licensing fee would be $15.
A hearing on the bill is set for Monday.
