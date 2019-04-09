SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - On tap at Southington town hall, a hearing is being held on an appeal by a popular local brewery.
They were ordered to close their outdoor patio following a complaint by neighbors.
Kisnmen Brewery is house at the former Clark Brothers Bolt Factory, which was built in the 19th century.
The brewery sits on the Farmington Canal Line Heritage Trail, just opposite a residential neighborhood.
The complaint to curb the outside noise on the patio apparently came from neighbors, who distributed a flyer about Monday night’s hearing.
The old Clark Brother’s Bolt Factory is buzzing again.
They’re not pumping out nuts and bolts, but they are pouring IPA’s and special brews.
The place was transformed a few years ago into the Kinsmen Brewing Company.
“I have no complaints, very friendly place. I never hear loud noises,” said Orly Douglas, a neighbor.
But neighbors complained about loud music and alcohol consumption outside.
Last month they hosted a road race and the local zoning enforcement officer shut it down.
“There are several homes within earshot of the Kinsmen Brewery on Jennifer Lynn Drive, and other neighbors who recently got the unsigned flyer distributed by “concerned neighbors.”
“It doesn’t bother me any, glad to see it,” said Paul Mastriani, a neighbor.
Kinsmen brewery is rallying its patrons on social media, posting a message on Facebook that says in part, “We breathed new life into an old building that was a blight and the plan is to continue to transform 409 Canal Street into a destination.”
The appeal hearing begins at 7 p.m. in the municipal building in Southington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.