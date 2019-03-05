HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Risk Reduction Earned Credit program is a controversial law talked about for years.
Since 2011 it has allowed many inmates to be eligible to be released early.
But now, the Judiciary Committee is taking another look at the law.
The RREC program allows offenders, even some violent ones, to receive up to five days off of their sentences every month.
Right now, those convicted of just eight crimes are ineligible to participate in the program.
For years, former State Senator Len Suzio has been on a crusade to make all violent offenders unable to receive credits.
Suzio may no longer be in office, but he's still fighting to change the law.
“It’s time to end this experiment that is a disastrous experiment and an experiment that has resulted in many thousands of Connecticut families suffering crime that they should have never experienced,” Suzio said.
The hearing is set to kick off at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Hartford.
The Judiciary Committee will be holding a public hearing to discuss two proposed bills in regards to the program, including one which would exclude people convicted of certain serious felonies from earning risk reduction credits.
