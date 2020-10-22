FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A judge in Farmington will listen to arguments on Thursday over whether or not a missing New Canaan mother should be declared dead.
Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing since May 2019.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder through a body was never found.
The judge in the case may not necessarily make a ruling on the case on Thursday.
Court officials said the purpose of the proceeding was so the administrator of Fotis Dulos' estate can access money from a retirement account. Other unspecified items will also be on the docket.
Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019, after dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan.
Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution before he committed suicide in Jan. 2020.
Two other people were also charged in connection with the crime, Fotis Dulos' ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis, and his former friend and attorney Kent Mawhinney.
Both were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.
