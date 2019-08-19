HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert on Monday not only for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity, but a potential for severe isolated storms.
A heat advisory is in place for for most of the state, with the exception of Litchfield and Windham counties, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday's temperatures will be in the 90s away from Long Island Sound. With dew points in the 70s, the heat index could exceed 100 degrees at times.
If 90 degrees is achieved at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Monday, it would mark the 25th day of 90 degree or above temperatures in the state this year.
"There are a couple of downpours in the state [as of Monday morning], and there will be an ongoing chance for more of them through the afternoon hours," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "The threat for thunderstorms will persist through early evening."
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put all of the state in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather. It's the lowest level category, but it still means there's a chance.
Any storms that pop up can be tracked with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Another potentially sticky 90-degree day is forecasted for Tuesday.
"We hit the 90s [Sunday], will do so again [Monday], and then are forecasting highs [Tuesday] 90 or higher, so we’re on track for our 5th heat wave of the year," Dixon said.
The state may get a reprieve from storm activity on Tuesday.
"[Tuesday] we may be able to squeak out a dry/bright day," Dixon said.
The middle of the week is also expected to be warm and exceedingly humid.
"Wednesday looks to be unsettled with scattered showers throughout the day," Dixon said.
The showers and thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes into the region.
"Behind this one, the humidity and temperature drops for Friday and the weekend," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
