HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A heat advisory issued for most of the state continues until Tuesday night.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday's weather would be similar to Monday's.
"Under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky, temperatures should peak in the upper 80s at area beaches, and in the low to mid-90s inland," Haney said. "Factoring in dew point values in the 70s, heat index values could hit 95-100."
Once the temperature hits 90 degrees in Windsor Locks, where records are kept, it would mark the continuation of the state's 5th heat wave of the season.
Also like Monday, an isolated thunderstorm may pop up late in the day.
There's a higher likelihood of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a cold front that will approach the region.
"Over the second half of the week, temperatures will trend a bit cooler, relatively speaking," Haney said. "Highs [will be] back in the mid-to-upper 80s."
More showers are possible on Friday.
Drier and more comfortable weather should arrive for the weekend.
Read the full technical discussion here.
