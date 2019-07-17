NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a restaurant fire in New Haven that led to two firefighters being hurt, one of whom suffered from heat exhaustion.
The fire broke out in the basement of a four story brick building on Elm Street just before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews said Elm Street was closed off to Court Street.
The building, which dates back to the 1800s, is home to the Kumo Sushi Hibachi restaurant.
"Because it's an ordinary construction, the potential for the fire to go all the way up to the fourth floor was high," said Asst. Fire Chief Orlando Marcano, New Haven Fire Department.
Two firefighters needed treatment. One suffered from heat exhaustion. The other had a laceration from broken glass.
Firefighters called a second alarm around 6:10 a.m. for backup to aid firefighters who also battled the heat.
"In the summer, it's a little bit worse for the firefighters because if they're not hydrated," Marcano said. "Some of them just came in, there can be issues."
When firefighters battle fires in New Haven, they use what's called a rehab unit. Though used year-round, in the summer months it has air conditioning and is fully stocked with water.
They said the fire did not spread past the first floor, but smoke and heat traveled beyond that point.
They used thermal imaging cameras to find hotspots.
Firefighters were seen on the top of the building while some smoke billowed.
Here’s a look at the scene in #NewHaven .Tune into @WFSBMorningTeam for more updates! @WFSBnews https://t.co/A1w8NfK1PA pic.twitter.com/zo7wfPapms— Carolina Cruz (@CCruzNews) July 17, 2019
Apartments are on the floors above the restaurant. Four people self-evacuated from the fourth floor, firefighters said. The third floor houses two adults and a child, but they were not home.
The cause is under investigation.
