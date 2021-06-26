(WFSB) - After consecutive days of comfortable weather, things are expected to change beginning this weekend.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 say that Sunday could be the start of another stretch of hot and humid weather.
A heat advisory is already slated to go into effect for Hartford County starting at 11 Sunday morning.
The advisory is expected to expire at 11 Sunday night.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis says temperatures will be a little bit warmer Saturday evening than in most recent nights.
Dew points will stay around 70 so it will noticeably humid.
It will be a cloudy start to your Sunday, but clouds will eventually give way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.
Temperatures should reach around 90.
"There does not appear to be any rain chance, although we could see some sprinkles in the Northwest Hills," Lewis said.
Monday will likely be our sunniest day this week.
There is also a chance for thunderstorms that day.
"Morning lows will start in the lower 70s on Tuesday and temperatures will easily break the 90s again," says Lewis.
The heat indices are expected to surpass 100. There is a greater risk for rain and thunder on Tuesday as well.
Expect much of the same on Wednesday, but the heat will back off a bit.
We will get a break from the high heat and humidity starting on Thursday.
"Both days could produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. The pattern will change and temperatures will drop significantly, back to average, on Friday," added Lewis.
Temperatures could be below average come Independence Day weekend.
