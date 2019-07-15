HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some big time heat is on the way for later this week.
According to meteorologist Scot Haney, temps will range from the mid-to-upper 90s by the end of the week with heat indices over 100 degrees.
Meanwhile, a six day heat wave will likely end on Monday.
"[Monday] may just be the pick of the week, especially if you’re not a fan of the high heat and humidity," Haney said. "Look for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures around 85 degrees."
Tuesday, the humidity creeps back up, along with afternoon temperatures. Parts of the state should approach the 90 degree mark by then.
"Wednesday and Thursday are when the heat and humidity really start cranking," Haney said. "We also increase the chance for some thunderstorms, and even tropical downpours, thanks to a disturbance moving through, combined with some of the remnant moisture of what’s left of Barry."
The threat for showers and storms should be over by the time the weekend arrives.
"We’re [still] forecasting temperatures well into the 90s, perhaps even record setting heat," Haney said. "The 'feels like' temperature will likely exceed triple digits."
