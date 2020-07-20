HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday marked the third officials heat wave of the year.
A head advisory is in place for the state until 8 p.m.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the temperature reached 96 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Monday.
"This marks our 10th 90° day of the month, and 16th of the year (so far)," Dixon said.
A weak cold front has pushed through the state and will eventually filter in somewhat drier air on Monday night.
"This evening, temperatures will drop through the 80sm," Dixon said. "Overnight, it will be slightly less humid with lows ranging from the mid-60s to the lower 70s."
Tuesday will be hot, but not at hot as Monday was.
"Under a mostly sunny sky, we anticipate high temperatures in the lower 90s inland (upper 80s, near 90 at the coast)," Dixon said.
This will push the heat wave into its fourth day.
Tuesday won't be as humid as Monday.
On Wednesday, there will be an uptick in the humidity and there will be a chance for an isolate shower and thunderstorm.
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.