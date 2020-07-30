HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A chance for thunderstorms has accompanied a return to the humidity on Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the state's fourth heat wave of the season went into day 6 Thursday afternoon.
The temperature reached 90 degrees around 2 p.m. A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degree temperatures in Windsor Locks, where records are kept.
"There will also be a chance for isolated storms through [Thursday] evening," Dixon said.
The Storm Prediction Center placed most of Connecticut in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
A few storms could become strong or severe somewhere in southern New England, but they should be few and far between.
Track any storms that pop up with our interactive radar here.
Temperatures should drop back into the 60s overnight.
"A front stalls just offshore [Friday], this means we’ll likely see more clouds than sun," Dixon said. "There will also be a chance for showers, especially across southern Connecticut."
Temperatures should top out in the 80s, which would end the heat wave.
Lows Friday night should be in the 60s.
"Saturday looks dry and bright, near 90 [degrees]," Dixon said. "Sunday, there could be isolated storms, but not a washout."
Things could turn a bit unsettled next week thanks to whatever is left of now Tropical Storm Isaias.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
