HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first heat wave of the season for Connecticut hit its fifth day on Wednesday.
The temperature hit 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
A heat advisory is in place for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8 p.m.
Several school districts announced early dismissals.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Alert for the heat also extended into Wednesday.
This should also be the last day of the humidity, for now.
Heat indices reached the mid-to-upper 90s on Wednesday.
The advance of a cold front dropping southward brought a chance for isolated storms on Wednesday.
Track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Storms started popping up throughout the afternoon, but they will wind down by Wednesday evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the cold front will start bringing relief into the state Wednesday night.
"Behind the front, the humidity drops," DePrest said.
Thursday will be partly sunny and seasonably warm. Temperatures should be in the 80s, but it will be more comfortable.
The air will continue to cool down Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the 50s.
Friday is looking dry as of Wednesday's forecast. A wave of low pressure moves off the mid-Atlantic coast to the south of New England.
Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Humidity levels will be in the comfortable range then as well.
Friday night will be nice and cool with lows in the 50s.
The weekend is looking good right now, with a partly sunny sky on Saturday and Sunday, and highs in the 70s.
Showers are possible late Sunday and more likely into Sunday night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
