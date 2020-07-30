HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On what could be the sixth day of the state's fourth heat wave, there is a chance for thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole called the start to Thursday "mild and muggy."
"Humidity levels have crept back up, and they'll be high all day in the oppressive category," Cole said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher, which would extend the current heat wave to day 6.
"[A cold] front will pass through the state [Thursday] afternoon, and that means there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm," Cole said.
The Storm Prediction Center placed most of Connecticut in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
"There will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms somewhere in southern New England, but this should be more the exception than the rule," Cole said.
Track any storms that pop up with our interactive radar here.
The front is expected to settle to the south of the region later Thursday night.
"Scattered showers and storms will end in the evening," Cole said.
Temperatures should drop back into the 60s overnight.
There may be some showers or a period of steady rain along the shoreline during the morning hours of Friday.
Overall, however, July should end on a pleasant note.
"The sky will become partly sunny Friday and the air will be very warm, but not too humid," Cole said. "We are forecasting highs in the upper 80s away from the coast."
Lows Friday night should be in the 60s.
Saturday looks to be partly to mostly sunny with highs between 85 and 90 degrees.
Sunday should be about the same with higher humidity.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
