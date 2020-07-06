HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There will be several opportunities for scattered showers and storms this week to go along with a potential heat wave.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the thunderstorms could pop up every day.
"We're watching for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms later [Monday] and [Monday] evening, so keep your eyes to the skies," Haney said.
Haney forecast scattered showers and storms Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
"The greatest risk for storms may come toward the end of the week, especially on Friday," Haney said.
Monday, temperatures were predicted to rise into the mid-80s.
"It's a warm one out there, even along the shoreline [as of noon]," Haney said. "While the temp at Bradley was 83 degrees, it was slightly warmer in New Haven where the temp was 87 degrees! No onshore breeze there, but there was one in New London where the temp was a comfortable 77 degrees."
Dew point temperatures were in the mid-60s.
"So while it's a bit humid, it's not downright oppressive," Haney said.
Tuesday, however, they'll dip back to around 80 degrees inland and even cooler along the shoreline.
"A surge of hot, humid air will arrive by the middle and end of the week," Haney said. "Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed the 90-degree mark by Wednesday."
Thursday should be just as warm.
If the hot weather carries over into Friday, it would mark the second heat wave of 2020.
"So far, we’ve had seven days this year with a temperature of 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International Airport [where records are kept]," Haney said. "Mother Nature could certainly add to that total this week."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.