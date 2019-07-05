HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The first potential heat wave of the year could end with a bang as possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday.
Both Wednesday and Thursday hit 90 degrees, which means if Friday’s temps reach 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the state will see its first heat wave the year.
"You might encounter some fog out there [Friday] morning, especially along the shoreline, but any fog will quickly burn off as the morning progresses," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
Sunshine is expected to mix with partial cloudiness during the afternoon.
Haney did call for 90 degrees on Friday with high humidity.
"The heat index, what you feel, will likely reach the middle 90s in parts of the state," he said.
The risk of a shower or thunderstorm remains low.
The evening will continue to be warm.
"[Friday night] will be warm and sultry with lows 68 to 75 [degrees,]" Haney said. "It’ll be a very uncomfortable night without a fan or air conditioner."
Areas of fog should form and a few showers may reach the state after midnight.
For the first weekend of July, showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday during the afternoon hours.
"A cold front will slowly push southward into a very warm, humid air mass," Haney said. "Some showers and storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours."
Some of those storms could also produce gusty winds.
Beforehand, however, high temperatures for Saturday will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees.
The cold front will move out of the state Saturday night, which means the showers and storms will come to an end and the humidity will drop.
Sunday is shaping up to be the better of the two weekend days.
"The sky will be partly sunny as highs climb into the 80s," Haney said. "The humidity will be lower thanks to a dry northerly flow."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
