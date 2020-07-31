HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The mercury at Bradley Airport reached 90 degrees on Friday.
That makes the heat wave 7 days straight.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said July will go into the record books at the second hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford area.
"The average temperature will come in at 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal," DePrest said.
Friday night will be cooler, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s overnight.
Happening overnight, Isaias strengthened to hurricane status.
As of Friday morning, Hurricane Isaias was a category 1 hurricane, with 80 mph winds. It was moving in a northwest direction at 18 mph.
The track shows the storm moving up the east coast, hitting the Carolinas by Monday, and reaching Connecticut by Tuesday.
“Our weather Tuesday and Wednesday will greatly depend on the progress of Isaias, now a Hurricane,” DePrest said.
He said the storm will bring the potential for heavy rain, and gusty winds.
It’ll also be a period of high humidity.
“At this point, the guidance models differ when it comes to the track and the timing. Therefore, we’re not sure when we’ll see greatest impact,” he said.
Isaias should be long gone by late Wednesday, DePrest said.
The upcoming first weekend of August will bring partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday, with temperatures near 90 degrees.
Sunday will bring clouds and the risk for showers and thunderstorms, however a washout is not expected.
"It’ll be a great day for the beach, where highs will be in the 80s," DePrest said.
There is a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday, however, it is not expected to be a washout.
"The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe storms. However, we do not expect a widespread severe weather event," DePrest said.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
