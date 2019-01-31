WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- It was one call after another for a Terryville heating company on Thursday as the state dealt with bitter cold weather.
When it gets to be this cold, pipes can freeze, but experts say there are things you can do to prevent that from happening.
On a stop in Wolcott on Thursday, Matt Ryan from R&E Heating and AC, checked all the pipes and changed the batteries out of a homeowner’s thermostat.
"It was a little cool in my bedroom, we set thermostat at 68, it was reading 64,” said homeowner James Gregouli.
He didn’t to take any chances, so he had the professionals come out to check everything out.
All the pipes were checked up in the attic, luckily nothing was wrong, but when it gets this cold, it can take a while for things to heat up.
Experts said it is a good idea for homeowners to keep their house a little warmer than normal.
"A lot of the heat is trying to keep up with the temperatures outside, so we checked everything, and we upped the settings a little to get the water a bit hotter,” Ryan said.
Most of the calls they were dealing with were from homeowners with frozen pipes.
"We were just at a home in Wallingford where the pipe in the attic was frozen,” Ryan said.
To prevent that, they say to leave your cabinets open under the kitchen sink. There isn't much between the cabinet and the outside, so all the heat from the house keeps pipes warm.
Another good idea is keep a slow steady stream of water flowing. This is especially important if your home loses heat.
If something goes wrong, it's important to get help as soon as possible.
Sometimes crews have to heat the pipes to get them to thaw.
Other times they may have to replace pipes that are broken.
The big take away for this weather is there are things you can do, and don't be afraid to turn up the thermostat a little.
