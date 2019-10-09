HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An ocean storm that continues to develop is bringing several days of clouds, wind, and rain to the state.
While the storm will have major impacts on southeastern New England, the weather in Connecticut over the next few days will not be pleasant.
Rain fell across much of the state on Wednesday, and will continue as the night goes on.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the rain could be heavy at times, while lighter at times as well.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
It'll be a chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 40s across much of the state.
The wind will continue to get stronger, and gusts to 40 mph or higher are possible later Wednesday night in southeastern CT.
"Elsewhere, gusts to near 30 mph can be expected," DePrest said.
The peak or height/worst of it comes [Thursday] and [Thursday night] as the wind intensifies, possibly to gusts over 40 mph.
Rain will fall in varying intensities.
"At times it will be very light. At other times, the rain will be heavy," DePrest said, adding that it'll continue Thursday night.
The forecast for Thursday calls for a raw day with highs only in the low and middle 50s. Those temps drop to the 40s near 50 degrees overnight.
On Friday, the rain will be lighter and may taper off to a drizzle in the afternoon and evening.
Plus, the wind won't be quite as strong.
"It is going to be another raw, blustery day with highs in the 50s. Spotty light rain and drizzle will continue Friday night," DePrest said.
The wet weather isn't all bad. Rainfall deficits have been building over the last few months.
Rainfall totals should range from 1-3 inches, with the highest totals potentially in southeastern portions of the state.
"The persistent northeasterly flow may result in some minor coastal flooding, but at least tides are not astronomically high. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible, but a high impact storm does not appear likely," DePrest said.
The weekend, however, is looking brighter.
Temps may rise into the 60s.
That's good news for the Eversource Hartford Marathon races, which kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.