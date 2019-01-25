BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Heavy delays are being reported on Route 9 north in Berlin following a one-car crash.
The crash happened near 24, but delays of nearly 3 miles were being reported as of about 4 p.m.
State police said serious injuries were reported.
Drivers should expect delays in the area, as lane closures are expected while crews investigate.
