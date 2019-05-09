MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Delays were reported on I-84 west in Manchester Thursday morning after a body was found on the highway.
The delays were reported between exits 63 and 59, according to the Dept. of Transportation.
The right lane and exit 59 off ramp were closed as of 8 a.m.
Police later said a body was found in the area.
