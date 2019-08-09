MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Delays have cleared on I-84 west in Middlebury following a car fire on Friday afternoon.
The fire happened around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing in the distance.
The Dept. of Transportation closed the highway between exits 17 and 16.
For much of rush hour the right lane was closed. Heavy traffic delays was still being seen up to exit 22.
By 6 p.m., the delays had cleared.
No word on injuries at this point.
