ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - Raging water from Goss Brook in Ashford flooded the sprawling 1,200 acre boy scout camp, causing thousands in damage.
It rained so hard, so fast Saturday, that there was nothing anybody could do except get out of the way.
Thankfully, campers hadn’t arrived, but an army of volunteers did soon after to clean up.
RELATED: Heavy rainfall, flooding washes out several northeastern communities
Camp counselors were busy today rowing in Goss Pond, not for fun, but resetting anchored floats that floated away Saturday in a torrential downpour.
“It's been a struggle. We roughly brought in about twenty tri-axle loads of material yesterday. Probably be another twenty today," property manager Austin Deschamps tells us.
Flash flooding also washed out pathways, now being repaired and regraded along with the beachfront.
Thankfully, the scouts hadn’t arrived.
There wasn’t just flooding damage to the camp. There were several lightening strikes and that caused damage to the electrical system, along with communications and wi-fi, now all repaired.
Down stream, the Ashford Public Works crew was busy repairing the washing out culvert under Cushman Road, which flooded Bill Proulx’s property further downstream.
Today, Bill showed Eyewitness News the historic flooding level.
Bill said he also got a visit from the U.S. Geological Service monitors.
RELATED: Flooding swallows up part of Ashford sugar house
“They said that normally, the river flows here at 300 cubic feet per second, but actually, at that time, flowing at 6,000 cubic feet per second," Proulx added.
As for the scout camp, they guesstimate about $25-30,000 in damage.
They don’t want to tap the scouts. That’s why they set up a GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.