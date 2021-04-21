HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for a storm system that may include some downpours, lightning and thunder.
That will be followed up with a freeze warning for northern Fairfield and northern New Haven counties.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm system will drag a cold front across the state on Wednesday.
"There's a chance for a few showers [Wednesday] morning, but showers are more likely during the afternoon and early evening," Haney said.
Ahead of the front, winds could gust between 35 and 45 mph.
Temperatures should be in the vicinity of 60 degrees.
The Storm Prediction Center placed a good portion of the state in a 'slight' risk area for strong to damaging wind gusts from any thunderstorms that form.
"The wind will switch to the northwest in the wake of the cold front by [Wednesday] evening, and that’s when temperatures will plummet," Haney said.
They’ll drop into the 40s and 30s Wednesday evening, then bottom out in the upper 20s and 30s by dawn on Thursday.
While the showers will exit the state Wednesday evening, there may be a couple of flurries or snow showers in the hills.
Thursday will be windy and chilly, with highs only in the 40s and low 50s.
The wind will make it feel even colder.
"It will feel more like March again," Haney added.
However, skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.
The sky will become mainly clear Thursday night; however, it's is going to be another chilly night with lows mostly in the 30s.
The unseasonably chilly weather won’t last long.
Temperatures rebound to the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday afternoon.
"It’ll be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and a dry west-northwest wind," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
