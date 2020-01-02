NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Heavy police activity is being reported in New Haven Thursday evening.
Police said the police activity was occurring in the area of State Street between Court Street and Chapel Street.
People are being asked to avoid the area, but police did not specify the nature of the incident.
Heavy Police Activity in the area of State Street between Court Street and Chapel Street. Please avoid the area and expect delays. Updates to follow— NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) January 3, 2020
CTrail Shore Line East announced that the police activity is causing trains to be delayed in the area.
Train #1668 is experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes.
Due to police action at State Street, service to and from New Haven Union Station will experience delays. Updates to follow. 2020-01-02 20:26:31— CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) January 3, 2020
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.