ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Heavy police presence led to a 'secure mode' at Enfield High School on Friday morning.
Before 11 a.m., Enfield police advised residents to stay away from the Alden Avenue neighborhood due to an investigation.
Specific details of the investigation were not released.
Enfield school officials said the high school is in a "secure the building" status. Students are able to move around the building.
Heavy police presence was seen in the area, along with crews in swat gear.
Around 12:30 p.m., Enfield police said the situation was under control and there was no longer a threat to public safety.
However, officers will remain at the scene as an investigation continues.
